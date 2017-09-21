H & M offers prizes for attending opening in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Hennes and Mauritz Inc. (H & M) is opening up a new 22,000 square foot location in Greenbrier Mall on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The store opening will bring H & M to 15 retail store across Virginia, and will offer the first 300 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass for attending the gran opening.

The pass is valued between $10 and $300, and will be in addition to other surprise offers that the store will be offering that day.

H & M also wants you to win a prize for recycling. Customers who garment recycle on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $500 dollars.

H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s Best Employers list and appeared on Business of Fashion’s list of Best Companies to Work for in Fashion.

H&M at Greenbrier Mall is located at 1401 Greenbrier Parkway South, Chesapeake. The store can be reached by phone at (855) 466-7467.

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.