Free child safety seat checkup this Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – AAA Tidewater will be holding a free child safety seat check up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this coming Saturday.

The event will be at the AAA Corporate Office on 5366 Virginia Beach Blvd., and parents will be able to have their safety seats checked for proper fit and security by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians and instructors.

In Virginia, over 1,766 crashes involved children under the age of 8 resulting in 16 fatalities and 1,766 injuries in 2016, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles stated.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), an estimated 248 children under the age of four were saved due to restraint use in 2015 alone. However, they found that 59% of involved in crashes were incorrectly using the child safety seat.

AAA Tidewater and other traffic safety organizations, recommends that children be at least 80 to 100 pounds and over 57 inches tall before graduating them to a vehicle seat belt. Virginia requires that all children under the age of 8 be properly restrained in a car seat or booster seat.

For questions about the event that AAA Tidewater is holding, you can call them at 757-233-3889.

You can reserve an appointment, but walk-ins for the event are welcomed.