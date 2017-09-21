First Warning Forecast: Tracking fantastic weather through the weekend

A pretty quiet forecast on tap for the next couple of days as high pressure dominates the area. We’re still dealing with some effects from Jose. Those effects are tidal flooding, coastal flooding and rough surf. The next high tide is at 11 am at Sewell’s point, so we could see some minor tidal flooding. Nuisance tidal flooding is possible into the end of the work week. Some patchy fog is possible this morning, so watch out for areas of reduced visibility. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low and mid 80s. Dewpoints will be near 70, making it feel on the humid side.

Very similar conditions to end the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies, highs in the 80s and low rain chances.

A fantastic weekend in store! We’re forecasting low rain chances, few clouds and highs in the lower 80s. Our attention turns to Maria heading into next week. We will be keeping a close eye on the storm. As of now, the forecast track has Maria heading in our general direction. It is still too far out to tell if the storm will go closer to the coast or further out to sea.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose is expected to meander off the coast of southeast New England for the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 h. Jose is forecast to become post-tropical by Friday.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 21

Location: 39.8°N 67.8°W

Moving: E at 2 mph

Min pressure: 982 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected through tonight. A turn toward the NNW is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the eye of Hurricane Maria will continue to pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic today. Maria should then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 21

Location: 19.6°N 68.4°W

Moving: NW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 959 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.