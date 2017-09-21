92nd Annual Hampton Cup Regatta starts Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. – This weekend the oldest continuously running hydroplane race in North America, returns to Mill Creek.

The 92nd annual Hampton Cup Regatta runs September 23-24.

Over 25,000 people will come out to watch up to 80 hydroplanes, flat bottoms, and jersey speed skiffs from the United States and Canada.

This year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will welcome some of the fastest watercraft in the world. With boats as long as 20 ft., and some reaching speeds of 150 mph, these vessels often set both national and world records

On Saturday and Sunday, racing starts at approximately 10:30 a.m. (bridge opens at approximately 10:00 a.m.) and ends by 5:00 p.m. in Mill Creek, located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge in Hampton, Virginia.

There will be a kickoff event taking place at Oozlefinch Craft Brewery at 81 Patch Rd on Fort Monroe the evening of Friday, September 22nd. A cask of special edition Saison will be on tap in addition to other craft beer favorites. Music by Drew Ballantyne and the Other Medicine begins at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site, including Taste of Asia.

Lawn chairs are highly encouraged as bleacher seating is extremely limited. Attendees are also encouraged to bring pop-up tents or umbrellas for shade, however owners are responsible for securing them and are encourage to share as needed.

Outside food & beverages, coolers, pets (other than service animals), bikes, skates, hoverboards and skateboards are not permitted. Special allowances are made for infants and those with special needs. All bags are subject to search.