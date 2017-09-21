66-year-old man dies while surfing in North Carolina

RODANTHE, N.C. – A 66-year-old male was found floating faced-down and attached to his surf board north of the village of Rodanthe at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Thursday.

Bystanders noticed the man floating, and brought him to shore to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Shortly thereafter, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue, and National Park Service rangers arrived on scene and it was determined that the individual had died.

Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said, “Cape Hatteras National Seashore extends our condolences to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time.