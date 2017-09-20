With the onset of autumn comes the misery of fall allergies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Summer may be winding down, but the onset of autumn is bringing issues for allergy sufferers in Hampton Roads.

Patient First reports their medical centers are seeing increases of patients presenting with fall allergy symptoms.

Ragweed pollen is a big problem for people with allergies. Even if it doesn’t grow in a certain area, it can travel hundreds of miles on the wind.

Patient First also says allergy and cold symptoms may be similar in most people, but there are differences:

Fever is common with a cold

People suffering from allergies do not have a fever.

Cold symptoms usually last 3 – 7 days

Allergy symptoms may last an entire season.