Tennessee Titans sign ex-ODU, Redskins receiver Zach Pascal to active roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –After a solid training camp and preseason, Zach Pascal ended up on the wrong side of the Redskins massive cut’s prior to the season opener.

It didn’t take long for Pascal to find another suitor. Earlier this month, the Tennessee Titans signed Pascal to their practice squad. Less than a quarter of the way through the season, Pascal has been signed to an active 53-man roster.

The former Old Dominion star was signed to the Titans active roster Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

Roster Moves 📋: #Titans sign WR Zach Pascal (@ZachPascal6), place LB Aaron Wallace on IR #TitanUp https://t.co/eBT0VX6387 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 20, 2017

Pascal joins Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato as the only Monarchs on active NFL rosters. Defensive lineman Rashaad Coward (2013-16) is currently on the Chicago Bears practice squad, while receiver Larry Pinkard (2010-13) is on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Pascal caught three passes for 27 yards during the preseason with Washington. The Maryland native left ODU as the all-time leading receiver with 233 receptions for 3,193 yards and 30 touchdowns.