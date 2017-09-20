Swimming advisory issued for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, portion of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Health Department issued two swimming and wading advisories Wednesday for two sections of the city.

Waters in the following areas currently contain bacteria levels that do not meet state water quality standards

Oceanfront from 8th to 22nd Streets

along the Bay from Little Creek to Fort Story

Lesner Bridge East

Chesapeake Beach

Chick’s Beach

First Landing Park Beach

Sea Gate Beach

Swimming and wading are prohibited until further notice.

ecreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.