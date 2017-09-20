Lockdown lifted on Norfolk schools after shots fired

NORFOLK, Va. – Norview High, Middle and Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown after a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of Sewells Point Road Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 11 a.m. and were advised there was a disturbance in the community. When police arrived, they found several vehicles and one building that had been struck by bullets.

Karen Tanner, a spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools, confirmed that all three schools as well as the Norview Community Center were on lockdown after advice from law enforcement. After police conducted a search, the schools and community center were advised they could release the lockdown around 11:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicles and home that were struck by gunfire are currently being surveyed. Police are currently looking for the suspects.

There is no further information.

