Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to business robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a business robbery that took place Tuesday morning.

At 11:17 a.m., dispatchers received a call of a business robbery at the Dollar General in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road. After a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that a suspect entered the business, implied that he was armed and demanded money. The suspect fled from the business and was last seen running toward Clyde Street after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up along with a black mask, bright neon green pants with reflecting material near the bottom of the pant legs, gloves and black boots.

Anyone with information that will assist police in the investigation is encouraged to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting “HamptonPDTIPS plus your tip” to 2744637 (CRIMES).