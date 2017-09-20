Hampton Police arrest man in connection to homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – Officers with the Hampton Police Division arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening.
Corey Divon Mitchener, 31, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Discharging a Firearm within an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Homicide.
At 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a call in reference to a shooting in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Colin Quentin Chappell, 49, of Hampton, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Chappell was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
An investigation of the incident revealed that a physical altercation took place in the residence where Chappell was shot.
Mitchener remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.
Related links: