Hampton Police arrest man in connection to homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – Officers with the Hampton Police Division arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening.

Corey Divon Mitchener, 31 (Photo courtesy of the Hampton Police Division)

Corey Divon Mitchener, 31, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Discharging a Firearm within an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Homicide.

At 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a call in reference to a shooting in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Colin Quentin Chappell, 49, of Hampton, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Chappell was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation of the incident revealed that a physical altercation took place in the residence where Chappell was shot.

Mitchener remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.

