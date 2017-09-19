Virginia listed as 8th “Richest State in America”

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia has been listed as the 8th “Richest State in America” by financial news company 24/7 Wall St.

Each year, the company compiles data to create a list of “America’s Richest and Poorest States.”

Here’s what they had to say about Virginia:

“Virginia has a healthy job market with a relatively large share of high-paying jobs. Just 4.0% of the Virginia workforce is unemployed, a substantial improvement from the state’s 4.5% unemployment rate one year ago and less than 4.9% annual U.S. unemployment rate. An estimated 15.4% of workers in the state are employed in the generally high paying professional, scientific, management, and administrative services, the second largest share in the country. The typical household in Virginia earns $68,114 a year, far more than the U.S. median household income of $57,617.”

The company says they use data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey, as well as from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.