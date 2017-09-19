Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Wind, flooding, and rain from Jose

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Coastal Flood Advisory for most of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and Outer Banks today and tonight. Minor level flooding is expected during times of high tide.***

***High Surf Advisory for Virginia Beach, Currituck, Dare, Accomack, and Northampton through this afternoon. Waves 8’ to 11’.***

Wind and flooding from Hurricane Jose… Hurricane Jose will continue to slide north about 250 miles off of the coast of NC and VA today. The core of Jose will stay off of the coast but we will still feel some impacts in the form of rough surf, rip currents, coastal/tidal flooding, wind, and rain.

We will see a weather split today from east to west. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers closer to the coast. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds inland with slim rain chances. It will be windy today, with strongest winds along the coast and lighter winds inland. North winds will gusts to near 35 mph along the coast. Minor tidal flooding is possible during times of high tide this morning and tonight. Rough surf will trigger areas of coastal flooding and potential ocean overwash for the Outer Banks. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 again today.

Rain will move out tonight, clouds will clear, and winds will relax. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with light winds. It will be warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s for the second half of the week and weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 15-25 G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Calming Winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose will continue to produce dangerous surf and rip currents along the East Coast for several more days. Jose is centered about 240 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving N at 9 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Delmarva peninsula later today, pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today but Jose should begin to gradually weaken on Wednesday.Jose is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles.

5:00 AM EDT Tue Sep 19

Location: 36.0°N 71.3°W

Moving: N at 9 mph

Min pressure: 971 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Hurricane Maria headed for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Maria is centered about 65 miles WSW of Guadeloupe and moving WNW at 9 mph. On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Maria is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane while it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

5:10 AM AST Tue Sep 19

Location: 16.0°N 62.3°W

Moving: WNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 930 mb

Max sustained: 160 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 19th

1945 Flooding: River Crest Farmville 20.9′

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.