× Six steps to take to avoid buying a flooded car

Hundreds of thousands of water damaged cars are expected to hit the used car market following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Carfax estimates there are already as many as 325,000 flood-damaged cars on the road from past storms.

These are vehicles that a Carfax spokesman says are rotting from the inside out.

So how do you make sure you don’t end up with one of them?

There are steps you can take to avoid buying one of these water-logged rides.