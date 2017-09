HAMPTON, Va. – One person has died after a shooting in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:40 p.m. It was originally reported that the victim was suffering from life threatening injuries before the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly before 8 p.m.

There is no further information on the identity of the victim or a suspect.

