Hair dresser gives free haircuts to local homeless people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A British hair dresser aims to change lives one haircut at a time.

Wanting to make a difference in the world, Joshua Coombes set out two years ago to give free haircuts to homeless people all over the world, from London to New York to Cancun and now Virginia Beach.

He was in Hampton Roads Monday at the Judeo Christian Outreach center in Virginia with scissors in hand.

Coombes told News 3 it’s about more than just getting a trim.

“Obviously when you cut someone’s hair, they can feel a bit better about themselves and hopefully this leads to something else, an inner love for yourself again as a human,” he said.

Virginia Beach-based mattress company Leesa is sponsoring the hairdresser’s U.S. tour.