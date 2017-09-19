CVS Pharmacy opens first location in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – CVS Pharmacy has opened their first store in Suffolk, located at 2775 Godwin Blvd.

A soft opening was on Sunday, but they are hosting a grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Mayor Linda Johnson will be present at the event.

“It is important for a community to have convenient access to pharmacy and health services,” noted Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. “We are so pleased with CVS Pharmacy’s decision to join this fast-growing corridor in Suffolk. We wish them much success.”

The new pharmacy has 12,000 square feet of retail space and is completely tobacco free.

Customers can get flu shots with no appointment needed with the cost is fully covered under most insurance plans.

“CVS Pharmacy is thrilled to be a part of the Suffolk community, providing best in class pharmacy services,” said Paul McCormick, District Manager, CVS Pharmacy. “We’re looking forward to providing convenient access to a wide assortment of health, wellness and beauty products to our customers.”

CVS Pharmacy plans to hire around 22 employees for the Suffolk store.