Chief of Naval Operations and Secretary of the Navy testify on recent Navy incidents at sea

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Chief of Naval Operations and the Secretary of the Navy are testifying Tuesday about recent deadly incidents at sea.

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, and John Pendleton, Director of Defense Force Structure and Readiness Issues at the Government Accountability Office are all testifying in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

There have been four high profile incidents involving U.S. Navy ships at sea this year.

In January, the USS Antietam ran aground off the coast of Japan. The incident damaged the ship’s propellers.

In May, the USS Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel in international waters off the Korean Peninsula.

Then in June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan. Seven Sailors were killed in the collision.

Ten Sailors were killed two months later in August when the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Singapore.

