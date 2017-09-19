Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office pulling their weight for Special Olympics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Sheriff’s deputies are pulling their weight to raise money for Special Olympics.

Today, their practicing with a 50,000 pound fire truck, but this weekend it will be a 260,000 pound plane!

The team of 25 men are traveling to Washington D.C. looking to win their 11th consecutive Dulles Day Plane Pull.

The event hosts more than 100 teams to pull the plane each year all to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.