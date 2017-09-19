Chesapeake city council to vote on development bringing 500 homes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – City council is expected to vote on whether or not a Virginia-Beach based developer can turn 119 acres into 500 homes and a medical facility in Grassfield.

The development is called The Confluence at Dominion Park. There is a petition with more than 2,300 signatures opposing it. Many parents have spoken to News 3 and said they are concerned about the number of students, roughly 200, the new development will bring. Other folks in Chesapeake said they are against it because it’s unsustainable growth.

The city staff recommends city council denies the development. The planning commission is recommending approval.