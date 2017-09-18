Women killed in DWI wreck while walking in neighborhood

CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va. – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Spot Rd. at 11:22 p.m., in the Harbinger Community on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The victim was Lindsey Parsons from Chesapeake, Virginia, and was pronounced dead at the scene on the crash, said officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Charles Baum, of Jarvisburg, Virginia, was charged in the DWI and felony death by motor vehicle. Baum was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

His first appearance in court will be Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.