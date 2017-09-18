Three women suffer gunshot wounds in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division are still looking for suspects that were involve in the shooting at the 600 block of Kentucky Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims were standing in front of a residence when three vehicles approached and started to shoot. The occupants of the vehicles began firing towards the victims, striking three women.

Police dispatch received calls around 12:32 p.m. of a shooting on Kentucky Ave., and transferred the three women that had been shot to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Hampton Police said that the suspects fled northbound on Kentucky Ave., and that one of the vehicles used in the shooting was recovered a short distance form the crime.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Newport News earlier that evening, and had also been involved in a single vehicle crash.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.