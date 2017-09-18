Three people injured in Newport News drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street, according to police.

The call came in Monday at 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, a 30-year-old man with a wound to his leg and a 35-year-on man with a wound to his stomach.

Both men were taken by medics to a local hospital. A third gunshot victim arrived at the hospital a short time later.

Police say a black sedan drove by and shots were fired from the inside the car.

The victims were standing near another car when the suspect car drove by and shots were fired.

