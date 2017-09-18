Redskins place Su’a Cravens on Reserve/Left Squad list, ending his 2017 season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The football future of second year safety Su’a Cravens, 22 years old, is up in the air. What is not uncertain? His 2017 plans. Cravens won’t play for the Redskins or any other team.

Monday, the Redskins officially place Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list. In accordance with the NFL Constitution and Bylaws, Su’a will not be permitted to return to the club for the remainder of the 2017 NFL season, including the postseason.

“We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018,” the team said in a statement.

Cravens has been away from the club since he reportedly contemplated retirement earlier this month.

In 2016, his rookie season, Cravens appeared in 11 games and registered 23 tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens allowed zero touchdowns and a 73.1 passer rating when in coverage.