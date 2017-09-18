× Norfolk Fire and Rescue ‘fill the boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association

NORFOLK, Va. – Since 1954 firefighters have been ‘filling the boot’ to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue will be out collecting money to support MDA between 7am and noon each day.

The donations help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening diseases live longer and grow stronger.

If you’d like to donate, you can text BOOT39 to 71777 or you can donate in person at the following intersections:

St. Paul’s Blvd and Brambleton Ave

43rd Street and Hampton Blvd

Newtown Road and VA Beach Blvd

E. Little Creek Road and Chesapeake Blvd

Princess Anne Road and Ingleside Road

Little Creek Road and Granby Street