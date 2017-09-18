× Man runs down street naked, screaming for help saying he was forced to strip and robbed during online date

Portsmouth, Va. – A naked man was seen running down the street screaming that he was robbed and needed help on Highland Avenue in Portsmouth back on September 3rd.

15 year old Aaliyah Thompson said she was shocked by what she saw on her block.

News 3 learned that this all began after the victim said he met a woman online- according to court records.

21 year-old Messiah A. Silas, 22 year-old Dalvonte L. White, and 21 year-old Sophia M. Shadley were all arrested for Robbery, Felonious Assault & Grand Larceny. Police said they are all from Portsmouth.

Court records indicate this was an online date that went terribly wrong back. It states the victim met up with a woman at a home on Highland Avenue but when he got there and sat down on the sofa, two men came in with bats or poles and allegedly beat him up, made him take off his clothes and took his phone, money, credit cards, and ID.

“This man came running down the street screaming,’ can you help me, can you help me, please help me, help me,’ so I looked over there and he was naked,” said Aaliyah Thompson. She ran in her house and gave him a pair of shorts.

Police were called – and the three suspects were arrested.

“The good thing with this case is that when the guy asked for help somebody helped and called the police and that’s what you want,” said Department of Justice professor at T.C.C. and retired police officer Rick James.

He said people need to be careful when online dating. He suggests meeting in public areas, meeting up in a group and telling others where you are going.

“Men are victims a lot and a lot of times they don’t report it,” said James.

Meanwhile, Thompson’s dad said he’s proud of his daughter.

“I’m sorry she was exposed to it but I would’ve been more hurt if she hadn’t given him clothes and had him stand around out here everything with everything exposed,” said the 15-year-old’s father. He said his is glad that with all the people who saw what was going on that his daughter took action to help the naked man.

The three suspects have a court hearing coming up on October 13th.