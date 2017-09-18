119 laptops reported stolen from elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating after 119 MacBook Air laptops were reported stolen from an elementary school.

Officers were called to Phenix Elementary School on August 17.

Police say two unidentified suspects broke into the school through a window shortly after 3 a.m. and made off with the computers.

23-year-old Averi Wilkins of Hampton was charged with one count of possession of stolen property in connection to the case.

Wilkins tells News 3 he buys and sells used electronics all the time and didn’t know the laptops had been stolen. He’s scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Hampton Schools says the stolen laptops have not been recovered.