Your child could be eligible for the 2018 Military Child of the Year Award

SAN ANTONIO, TX – If you think that your kid could be the best military kid out there, Operation Homefront may give them a 10,000 cash reward if they, a trip to the nation’s capital, and donated gifts.

Youth in military families between the ages of 13 to 18 are eligible for the 2018 Military Child of the Year® Award, and there are seven awards that are given out, with six of them will representing a branch of the armed forces in which a parent serves (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard).

These awards recognize recipients for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, and extracurricular involvement, said Operation Homefront.

The seventh award is the Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation presented by global technology and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional or global challenge.

The Innovation Award recipient will work with a Booz Allen Hamilton team to develop a plan to scale the recipient’s project — drawing on technology and strategic thinking as a part of the corporation’s competitive Summer Games.

Students can apply for the Innovation Award themselves. And anyone can nominate a deserving youth for a service branch award.

Nominations and applications are being taken at MilitaryChildoftheYear.org through December 4.