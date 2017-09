CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake campus is holding a free drive-in movie night that is open to students as well as the community.

The movie night will be held at the TCC Chesapeake lawn on September 28.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with Space Jam, followed by a screening of Wonder Woman at 8:45 p.m.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.