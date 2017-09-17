One dead, one injured in York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting near Ewell Industrial Park.

Police responded to the incident Sunday around 8:44 a.m.

According to police, the woman was shot in the leg.

Mooretown Road is currently shut down in the area of the Ewell Industrial Park. The road is blocked from Henderson Towing to the first entrance of the Ewell Industrial Park (closest to Airport Road).

Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.​

