Norfolk local making an impact serving other after Hurricane Irma

NORFOLK, Va. – After seeing how hurricanes over the past few weeks have affected some many, Norfolk native, Dane Macan, took time off to help serve people in Florida following the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Irma.

Macan, a Food Service Management graduate of Culinary Institute of Virginia (and current masters student at ECPI) is a long time volunteer of the faith based, non-profit Mercy Chefs. Mercy Chefs helps provide relief to those in need after natural disasters.

Dane and wife Kristin – a CIV faculty member and fellow Mercy Chefs volunteer – have traveled all across the nation during the past five years, serving food to victims of natural disasters, including Hurricane Sandy in New York.

His team is currently working at the edge of Lee and Collier counties in Florida. “I didn’t get to talk to Dane until late last night because he was cooking from 6 am till about 9:30 pm,” says Chef Kristin Macan. “His team prepared more than 2,000 meals for lunch and served all the food. They also prepped 2,000 meals for dinner, but they ran out of food, so they made additional meals and ended up serving 3,000 more people. It was 101 degree down there yesterday, so he is really tired, but he’s doing what he’s been called to do.”

To honor Dane’s service, the Culinary Institute of Virginia has made a $1,000 donation in his name to Mercy Chefs.