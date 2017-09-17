Building catches fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Members of firefighter crews from Hampton and Newport News responded to a fire on the 300 block of E. Street on Sunday morning around 7 a.m.

When firefighters arrived the located a commercial building with heavy smoke inside.

One employee was on scene at the time of the incident, they were not injured.

The fire was considered a two-alarm fire, but was quickly cancelled after they put the fire under control in 45 minutes.

Cause is still under investigation