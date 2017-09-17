CHKD looking for certified therapy dogs to volunteer for ‘Buddy Brigade’

NORFOLK, Va. – The Children’s Hospital for King’s Daughters is looking for volunteers for their ‘Buddy Brigade,’ the hospital’s pet therapy program.

The program is looking to fill a few permanent openings and generate a larger group of substitute teams.

Openings are available in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Suffolk.

They are looking for dogs certified by TDI, Alliance of Therapy Dogs or Pet Partners.

“There are no exceptions, as this membership provides you with the required liability insurance to visit with patients at our hospital,” the hospital’s website said. “We cannot consider your dog unless this certification step has already been completed.”

In addition to certification membership, volunteer handlers are required to complete the regular volunteer application process at CHKD. Click here to submit an online volunteer application.

Pet therapy teams will be offered positions based on their application, experience, availability, personal interview and on-site dog evaluation.

For more information, contact volunteer services at (757) 668-7195 or email Volunteer.Services@CHKD.org.