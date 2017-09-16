UVA matches 2016 win total with 38-18 win over UCONN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Virginia Sports) - In a nationally televised matinee at Scott Stadium, the University of Virginia football team rolled to a 38-18 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.

UVA quarterback Kurt Benkert, a graduate student, passed for a school-record 455 yards, breaking the mark of 421 he set last season in a win over Central Michigan.

The Wahoos totaled 626 yards of offense, their most since 2010. Their first touchdown -- a 3-yard run by senior Daniel Hamm -- capped a possession that lasted 9 minutes and 46 minutes. That made it the longest drive in program history.

Benkert's main targets were three wide receivers -- seniors Doni Dowling and Andre Levrone and junior Olamide Zaccheaus -- each of whom finished with at least 120 yards receiving. Until Saturday, the Cavaliers had never had three players with 100 yards or more receiving in a game.