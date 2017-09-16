Tidewater Community College explores relationship between science and myth

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Tidewater Community College’s newest planetarium show will explore the relationship between the earth, wind and sun on Sept. 22 at 6:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Mythological storyteller Cody Coyote will be the host of the program, and will confront his own concussion between science and myth.

Guests will learn why the sun rises and sets; examine the moon’s orbit, phases and eclipses; and explore past and future space travel.

In addition, the planetarium will offer a rock music laser light show, “Lasermania,” with music ranging from artists Shania Twain to Sting to Ricky Martin. That show is at 8:30 p.m.

TCC’s planetarium is in the Science Building on the college’s Virginia Beach Campus.

Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for each show. To reserve a seat, call the TCC Information Center at 757-822-1122 or register online at www.tcc.edu/planetarium.

A limited number of standby tickets will be available at the planetarium on the night of the shows. Arrive at least 15 minutes early to guarantee your reservation.

Parking is available at the Advanced Technology Center, which is next to the Science Building.

For directions, visit www.tcc.edu/locations.