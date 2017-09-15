University of Virginia names new president

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia named its new president Friday.

James Ryan, 50, a dean at Harvard University, is a 1992 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law. He has served as dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the Charles William Eliot Professor of Education since 2013.

A first generation college student, Ryan earned his bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Yale University in 1988. When he earned his J.D. from UVA, he attended on a full scholarship and graduated first in his class.

“The University of Virginia has occupied a special place in my heart since the day I first stepped on Grounds,” Ryan said. “Returning here to continue playing a role in the extraordinary work of this University community is deeply humbling, and an opportunity that I will strive every day to honor.”

Ryan will succeed Teresa A. Sullivan, who became the university’s first woman president in 2010. Sullivan announced her retirement in January.

Ryan’s official term as president will begin on October 1, 2018.

Click here to read more.