Redskins receiver Josh Doctson questionable for Sunday’s game at Rams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – After playing only 20 snaps vs. Philadelphia in the Redskins season opener last Sunday, receiver Josh Doctson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams in Los Angeles.

“We’ll have a better sense tomorrow after the flight,” Washington head coach Jay Gruden explained Friday. “We have a little practice tomorrow [at] UCLA and we’ll check him out then.”

After Achilles injuries forced him to miss 14 games last year, his rookie season, the first round draft pick played in only one preseason game for the burgundy and gold as he was hampered by an injured hamstring. He did not have a pass thrown is his direction during his 20 snaps in Washington’s season opening loss to the Eagles.

It’s a hamstring issue limiting Doctson in practice this week. “I just know he’s got a tight hamstring,” Gruden said. “It happens. He runs a lot and, like I said, it’s not pulled so that’s a good thing. We’ve just got to make sure we manage it and make sure he gets it loose.”

The Redskins selected Doctson with the 22nd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. No offensive player picked in the first round last year has played in fewer games than Doctson.