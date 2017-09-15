N.C. Governor orders flags to half-staff to honor soldier killed at Fort Bragg

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered that all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in tribute to a soldier killed at Fort Bragg on Thursday.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts was killed in a firing range incident that injured several others.

Dalida was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) and enrolled in the Special Forces Qualification Course at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, September 18.

