Kroger provides free fruit to kids

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – 121 stores apart of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division are giving kids free fruit when they come in its stores.

Kids under the age of 12, will be able to select one piece of fruit for every visit that the make to Kroger.

Kids will be able to choose from bananas, apples or a citrus fruit.

“We hope parents will take advantage of the free fruit to talk with their children about the importance of healthy eating at an early age,” said Allison McGee of the program.

McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, hopes that this will help make the shopping experience more pleasant for parents. “All parents know what it’s like when their kids scream for candy while they are in the store. Perhaps the fruit will help a little.”

Kroger has set up child sized displays in its stores for kids to interact with and select fruit from.

“Giving children fruit is one way to encourage children to begin healthy eating habits at a young age,” said McGee.