Car flips in crash on East Little Creek Road

NORFOLK, Va. - A crash at around 11:30 p.m. shut down traffic on part of the 800 block of East Little Creek Rd., when a white Nissan Frontier flipped.

The crash was near Sewells Point Rd. on East Little Creek Road. The crash caused eastbound traffic to be closed, and was down to one lane on westbound as of noon.

The Nissan Frontier was on Becket St. and was attempting to turn left onto E. Little Creek Rd. when it pulled out and was struck by a white Dodge Durango. The Dodge caused the Nissan to flip when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier was transported to Sentra Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH) with non-life threatening injuries. Police that responded say that the driver of the Nissan was conscious at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the wreck.

There were no other vehicle involved, and no other injured reported, and the accident is still under investigation with charges are pending.

The video of the indecent was sent in by Shari Strader.