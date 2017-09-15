An expert on surviving extreme weather on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - September is National Preparedness Month, sponsored by the Federal Emergency Preparedness Agency, and it comes at a time when the incidence of extreme weather events seems to be growing. We talk with Bonnie Schneider , author of EXTREME WEATHER: A Guide to Surviving Flash Floods, Hurricanes, Heat Waves, Snowstorms, Tsunamis and Other National Disasters.