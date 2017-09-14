Virginia Beach Eye Center to provide free services to the homeless on September 18

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Eye Center will hold a free eye clinic for residents of the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) on September 18 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The free clinic will be held at VBEC’s office at 465 N. Great Neck Road.

In addition to free eye exams, the center will also provide free fittings for glasses, schedule follow-up visits throughout the year and schedule surgeries, which will be provided at no cost. A light dinner will also be provided.

The VBEC can take up to 40 people during this event, including children as young as five years old.

The JCOC has served the homeless in Virginia Beach for 31 years. Their dining hall serves more than 70,000 free meals a year, 365 days a year, which are available to the anyone in the community, whether homeless or not. The JCOC also has a men’s dorm and a women/family dorm on site that provides six-month emergency housing for up to 50 people.

