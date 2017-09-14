USS Abraham Lincoln, USS San Jacinto scheduled to return to Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. – Welcome home, Sailors!

After assisting hurricane victims in Key West, Florida, aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), along with embarked Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12) staff and guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) will return to Norfolk September 15. They turned over Navy sea-based support to civilian authorities in Florida to Carrier Strike Group 10 (CSG 10).

CSG 10, embarked on the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), is operating with the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) off the coast of the Florida Keys.

The three ships have 2,400 Sailors and Marines providing support.

While off the coast of Florida, embarked helicopters from USS Abraham Lincoln flew water and supplies to Naval Air Station Key West, Marathon, Port Everglades, Homestead Air Reserve Base and USS Iwo Jima for further distribution ashore. Air crews also provided search and rescue and medical evacuation support.

USS Abraham Lincoln left Norfolk on September 8 before Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Keys. It was the first Department of Defense responder on station to provide immediate search and rescue support.

USS Abraham Lincoln with CSG 12 included 2,800 Sailors and 14 MH-60 helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron FIVE (HSC-5) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons (HSM) 70/72/74.

