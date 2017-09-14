One killed, two injured in crash on I-95 in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – One person was killed and two others were injured in a vehicle crash on I-95 in Sussex County on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound, north of the 18 mile marker at 6 a.m.

Troopers arrived at the scene and confirmed the driver had died in the crash. Two other passengers in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

State Police continue to investigate the crash.

