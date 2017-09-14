Mississippi fugitive arrested at Norfolk hotel

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday wanted in connection to a shooting in Mississippi.

Marshals in Norfolk were contacted by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi with information that Tevin Ladarius Mitchell, 19, was believed to be hiding out in the Norfolk area. Along with the Norfolk fugitive squad, Marshals investigated and confirmed that Mitchell was at the Days Inn located at 5701 Chambers Street.

The U.S. Marshals requested the assistance of the Norfolk Police before the Norfolk Special Operations Team assumed control of the scene and took Mitchell into custody without incident around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Mitchell will be held at the Norfolk City Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi. He had an outstanding warrant for the charge of shooting into a dwelling house in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred in Moss Point, Mississippi, on September 3. The victim was shot in the head but survived.