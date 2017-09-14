Man arrested, charged in father’s 2004 cold case homicide

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A 44-year-old man has been arrested in a cold case murder investigation in Isle of Wight County.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Trabion Tynes has been arrested for the 2004 murder of his father, Johnnie Tynes Sr.

The body of Johnnie Tynes Sr. was found deceased in his trailer on Tyler’s Beach Road in the Rushmere area of the county in June of 2004. His death was ultimately ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Trabion Tynes was originally charged with the murder in 2005, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney later dropped all charges against him.

Investigators started re-investigating the case in the summer of 2017.

As a result of the investigation, Trabion Tynes was arrested at his home in Surry County on September 13.

He was served one indictment for Murder and taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk on no bond.

