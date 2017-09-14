Man accused of shooting dog, setting home on fire in court

VIRGINIA BEACH – The man accused of shooting his dog and setting a building on fire is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Luke Hill was arrested in May after firefighters were called to a fire on Princess Anne Road for a residential fire. When they arrived on scene, they found a dead dog in the burned building. Investigators say the dog, a 7-year-old pit bull, was shot twice before the fire was set. They also claim the dog was alive when the fire was set.

Hill, who owned the dog was arrested and charged with it’s death, and arson.

News 3 will be in the courtroom for Hill’s preliminary hearing, this story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.