Granby is shooting for the for the stars, while Norcom’s former waterboy is now a team leader

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Rain is a common denominator in Hampton Roads weather. Granby High, however, has been experiencing a five-year drought. They're not deprived of rain, but of postseason football.

Since 2012, the Comets have missed out on playoff pigskin. At 1-1 entering their 757 Showdown with Norcom, they know that they control their destiny with their play on the field. "I always tell them that if you want to make the playoffs, you have to continue to succeed on the field," said Granby head coach Sekou Wilson. "If you leave it to points, that's a whole bunch of stuff you can't control."

Over in Portsmouth at Norcom, the Greyhounds are off to their best start (3-0) since 2014.

Allen Boykins, a senior leader on this season's team, was a freshman on that 2014 team that finished 8-3. Before he was making plays on the field, he was watching on the sidelines in a different role. In elementary school, Boykins served as Norcom's waterboy and he says the culture of the program hasn't changed.

"When I was the waterboy, it was the same," said Boykins. "Winning, we were down, no matter what the alumni were going to be there, the coaches were going to be there to support us."

The Comets and Greyhounds face-off at 7:00pm Friday night.