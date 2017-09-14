Driver removed from overturned vehicle on Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police rescued a driver who was trapped inside a vehicle after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Thimble Shoals Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene at approximately 3:25 p.m. One of the vehicles involved flipped over, but police were able to remove the driver from the vehicle. The extricated driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After having been previously shut down, all northbound lanes are back open.

The accident is still being investigated. There is no further information.