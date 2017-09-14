Damage from over-height vehicle closes Centerville Turnpike bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake has been closed after it was damaged by an over-height vehicle on Thursday.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted that the bridge was closed as of 8 a.m.

A picture of the damage shows one of the upper crossbeams of the bridge is bent and broken. That same crossbeam holds the sign warning drivers that the clearance is 13’9″.

It is unknown when the bridge will be inspected or repaired in order for it to reopen.

Rt. 168 is suggested as a backup route.